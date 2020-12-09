Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Raised to $11.25

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VLY. BidaskClub upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

