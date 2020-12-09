Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was downgraded by Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MTN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.25.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN stock opened at $288.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.22 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $625,705.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,374.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.