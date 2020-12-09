Vail Resorts (MTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.59) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $288.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.63 and its 200 day moving average is $218.38. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total value of $231,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total transaction of $1,226,081.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,108.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Truist lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

