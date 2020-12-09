Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,035.5% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after buying an additional 215,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,978,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $40,088,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,536,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $288.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.38. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total value of $1,226,081.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,108.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $224,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

