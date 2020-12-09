Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Purchases 96,691 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 96,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $173,076.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,104,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,253.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

USIO opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Usio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Usio in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Usio worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

