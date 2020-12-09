UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $347.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $330.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

