Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Now Covered by Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Unisys stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. Unisys has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Unisys by 33.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 230.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Unisys by 4,616.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.