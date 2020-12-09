Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.38.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $272.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.00. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 339,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,905,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.