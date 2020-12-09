UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Lowered by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 72.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in UDR by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UDR by 31.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

