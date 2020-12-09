UBS Group Upgrades TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) to Neutral

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded TOD’S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get TOD'S alerts:

Shares of TOD’S stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. TOD’S has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.55.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.