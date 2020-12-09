UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in UBS Group by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,338,000 after buying an additional 6,707,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,555,854,000 after buying an additional 2,506,395 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,026,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,672,000 after buying an additional 1,990,671 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,670,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,682 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.