Turbo Global Partners’ (OTCMKTS:TREBU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 14th

Turbo Global Partners’ (OTCMKTS:TREBU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 14th. Turbo Global Partners had issued 45,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Turbo Global Partners Company Profile

There is no company description available for Trebia Acquisition Corp.

