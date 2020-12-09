Truist Securiti Weighs in on Fidelity National Financial, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNF. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FNF stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.29. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $4,097,040.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $1,846,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,502 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,525. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $7,424,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $663,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $467,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

