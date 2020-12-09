Truist Securiti Comments on Science Applications International Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

SAIC opened at $97.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.98. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $97.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Science Applications International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at about $570,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 44.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.