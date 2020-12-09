Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,386 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $149.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

