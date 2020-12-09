Truist Financial Corp Sells 91,925 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 91,925 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

Shares of VFC opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.62, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

