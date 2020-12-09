Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,164 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 5.04% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFDI. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the third quarter worth $1,724,000.

Shares of RFDI opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $62.09.

