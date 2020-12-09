Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,196 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

PulteGroup stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $49.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

