Truist Financial Corp Sells 27 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ASML by 139.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,827,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,915.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $468.57 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $471.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.71. The company has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.