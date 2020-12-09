Truist Financial Corp Sells 16,442 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,814 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,504,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,338,000 after buying an additional 122,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after buying an additional 778,431 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,407,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,939,000 after buying an additional 208,278 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,680,000 after buying an additional 235,994 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90.

