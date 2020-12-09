Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,123 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $41,998,684. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

NYSE:DGX opened at $124.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.