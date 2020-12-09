Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 38,524 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $32,018,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COG. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.19. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

