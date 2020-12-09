Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Toro were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 115.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,314,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 308.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after acquiring an additional 608,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Toro by 7,352.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 308,808 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in The Toro in the second quarter worth about $18,267,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 8,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $710,974.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,908.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $461,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,766 shares of company stock worth $7,945,980. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57. The Toro Company has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $92.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

