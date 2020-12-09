Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,199.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 105,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $11,954,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $11,831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 34,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $267.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.48. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $267.39.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.