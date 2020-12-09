Truist Financial Corp Purchases 30,553 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,553 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Elanco Animal Health worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.26, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

