Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $161.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day moving average is $130.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

