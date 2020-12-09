Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of Webster Financial worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

