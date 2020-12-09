Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,472 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 62,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34.

