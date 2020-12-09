Truist Financial Corp Has $7.26 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after purchasing an additional 132,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,374,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,299,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after buying an additional 715,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after buying an additional 243,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average of $170.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Gabelli began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.