Truist Financial Corp Has $7.25 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,932 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

