Truist Financial Corp Has $7.15 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $359.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.64.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.