Truist Financial Corp Has $6.97 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,486,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,963,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after purchasing an additional 447,378 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI opened at $108.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $112.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.11.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.