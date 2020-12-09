Truist Financial Corp Has $6.87 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,691 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in International Paper by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 59,599 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

NYSE IP opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.11. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.