Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASND. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASND opened at $174.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.21. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $178.26.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.15.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

