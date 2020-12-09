Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,496,000 after buying an additional 848,740 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 137,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

