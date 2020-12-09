Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 9.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after buying an additional 85,746 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,112,526. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

