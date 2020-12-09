Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,716 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 214.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,259,000 after acquiring an additional 811,686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 758,100 shares during the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,405,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,216,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,926,000 after acquiring an additional 572,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSNC stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

