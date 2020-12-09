Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,870 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,831,000 after purchasing an additional 769,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

ES stock opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.