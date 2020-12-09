Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,879 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Avalara worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth $3,424,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Avalara by 295.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth $2,298,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $169.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.07. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $175.67. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $3,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,403.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $3,579,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,962 shares of company stock valued at $44,666,885. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

