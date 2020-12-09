Truist Financial Corp Acquires 50,608 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,608 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Dropbox worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,882 shares of company stock worth $299,763 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

