Truist Financial Corp Acquires 4,614 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Allegion worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average of $103.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

