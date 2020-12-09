Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,134 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Unum Group worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.