Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) SVP Kevin Valentine Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Valentine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Shares of TRTN opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. CJS Securities raised shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Triton International by 21.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Triton International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Triton International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Triton International in the second quarter worth about $439,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

