Transcontinental (TCL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 10th. Analysts expect Transcontinental to post earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$587.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$577.30 million.

Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

