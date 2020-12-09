Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) PT Raised to C$7.00

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRZ. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut their price target on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$9.00 to C$4.50 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$6.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.06. The firm has a market cap of C$237.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.33. Transat A.T. Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.35.

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported C($3.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.05) by C($1.65). The firm had revenue of C$9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.4400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

