TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.11.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,169,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TransAlta by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,832,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TransAlta by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 797,999 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,770,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,299,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 77,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.