TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$10.00

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.31.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$9.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.68. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of C$5.32 and a 12 month high of C$11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

