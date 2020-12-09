TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.65% of TowneBank worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,272,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,171,000 after purchasing an additional 219,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 65.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 493,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 195,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 72,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

TOWN opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.18. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOWN. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

