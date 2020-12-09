TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 11.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 198.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after acquiring an additional 114,642 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 27.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 139.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $191.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

