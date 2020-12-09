Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $40.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.19.

TOL opened at $45.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $11,278,030.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,968,576.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $60,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at $134,249.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,986 shares of company stock worth $14,570,856. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,912,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 702.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

